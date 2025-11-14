Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Brittany Bagley Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,092 shares in the company, valued at $55,566,120. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brittany Bagley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Brittany Bagley sold 870 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.25, for a total transaction of $672,727.50.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.1%

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $557.29 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $469.24 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 137.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

