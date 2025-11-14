Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. $M

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,964,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,510,000 after purchasing an additional 212,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,699,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,266,000 after buying an additional 1,562,402 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $80,868,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,229,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,210 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,157,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 74,768 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on M. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $403,521.54. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 286,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,585.30. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.5%

Macy’s stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

