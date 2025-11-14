Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 22,551 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,551 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 805.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

View Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.