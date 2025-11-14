Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,953.97. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $340.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.23-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

