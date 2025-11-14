Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,320 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,032,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 283,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,089,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,265,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,944,000 after purchasing an additional 136,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 153.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,258,000 after purchasing an additional 829,150 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Biogen by 8.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,315,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,007,000 after buying an additional 98,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering set a $157.00 price target on Biogen in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Biogen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.46.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $175.86. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

