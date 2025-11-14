Smithfield Trust Co Has $357,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.39.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $236.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day moving average is $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $257.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

