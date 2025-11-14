Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 3.6%

APO stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

