Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,594.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research lifted their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

