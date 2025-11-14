Defi App (HOME) Tops One Day Volume of $13.09 Million

Defi App (HOME) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Defi App has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Defi App has a market cap of $59.69 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Defi App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defi App token can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,670.95 or 1.02750315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defi App Profile

Defi App was first traded on June 9th, 2025. Defi App’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,012,037 tokens. The official website for Defi App is defi.app. Defi App’s official Twitter account is @defiapp. The official message board for Defi App is blog.defi.app.

Defi App Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defi App (HOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defi App has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,720,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Defi App is 0.02184897 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $13,731,882.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defi.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defi App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Defi App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

