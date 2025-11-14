ALL BEST ICO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $456.14 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $50.03 thousand and $456.14 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98,670.95 or 1.02750315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO launched on October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ALL BEST ICO is x.com/c_altcoins/status/1905243057361953238. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @c_altcoins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is crypto-altcoins.com.

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto-Altcoins.com (ALTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Crypto-Altcoins.com has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 1,330,240,533 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto-Altcoins.com is 0.00003262 USD and is down -16.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto-altcoins.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

