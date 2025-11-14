BugsCoin (BGSC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.49 Million

BugsCoin (BGSC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One BugsCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BugsCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.49 million and $14.95 million worth of BugsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BugsCoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,670.95 or 1.02750315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BugsCoin Token Profile

BugsCoin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2024. BugsCoin’s total supply is 29,441,428,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,079,975,851 tokens. BugsCoin’s official message board is t.me/bugscoin_news. BugsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bugscoin_bgsc. BugsCoin’s official website is www.bugscoin.com.

BugsCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BugsCoin (BGSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BugsCoin has a current supply of 29,441,428,003 with 11,563,499,503 in circulation. The last known price of BugsCoin is 0.0028275 USD and is up 6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $15,057,807.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bugscoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BugsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BugsCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BugsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

