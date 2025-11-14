WeFi (WFI) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

WeFi (WFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. WeFi has a market capitalization of $49.94 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of WeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeFi token can now be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00001849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeFi has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,670.95 or 1.02750315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WeFi

WeFi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2024. WeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,134,090 tokens. WeFi’s official Twitter account is @wefi_official. The official website for WeFi is wefi.co. The official message board for WeFi is medium.com/@wefi_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeFi (WFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WeFi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 73,306,677.40955968 in circulation. The last known price of WeFi is 1.79927122 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4,273,823.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wefi.co/.”

