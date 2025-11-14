0G (0G) Price Reaches $1.24 on Top Exchanges

0G (0G) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. 0G has a total market cap of $264.92 million and $66.48 million worth of 0G was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0G token can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 0G has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,670.95 or 1.02750315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About 0G

0G launched on September 22nd, 2025. 0G’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,243,998 tokens. The Reddit community for 0G is https://reddit.com/r/0glabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0G’s official Twitter account is @0g_foundation. 0G’s official message board is 0g.ai/blog. 0G’s official website is www.0gfoundation.ai.

0G Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0G (0G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. 0G has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 213,243,998 in circulation. The last known price of 0G is 1.23224081 USD and is down -7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $63,326,405.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.0gfoundation.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0G directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0G should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0G using one of the exchanges listed above.

