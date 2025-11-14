Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.13% of Ciena worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 14.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Ciena by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 54,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $194.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 200.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $59,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,992.08. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,914.88. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,824 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,263. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

