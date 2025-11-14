Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 1,506 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after buying an additional 3,611,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after acquiring an additional 490,039 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after acquiring an additional 390,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 738,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,392 shares of company stock worth $13,945,170. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $287.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.06 and its 200-day moving average is $269.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.23 and a 1-year high of $290.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

