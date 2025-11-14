Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,725,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 575,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Dominion Energy worth $1,112,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.