Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX is Glassman Wealth Services’ 5th Largest Position

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,094 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 8.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $54,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,304,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,976,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $32.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

