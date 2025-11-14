National Pension Service Increases Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in HP were worth $51,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP by 492.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

