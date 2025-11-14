National Pension Service Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,966 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $50,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

