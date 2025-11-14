National Pension Service Purchases 4,816 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

National Pension Service raised its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Entergy were worth $53,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $3,896,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Entergy by 26.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,658,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 67,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 63.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Entergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp acquired 1,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,524.50. This represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

