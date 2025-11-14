Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $187.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $207.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,293.14. This represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,728.32. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

