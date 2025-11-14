Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases New Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 47,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after buying an additional 81,716 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $10,667,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $3,944,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $53.62 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.64 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares are going to split on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $448.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.