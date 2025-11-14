Sittner & Nelson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $48.88 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

