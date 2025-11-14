Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Stock Position Increased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 247,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 297.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Cvfg LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV opened at $42.85 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1359 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

