Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,649,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,251,000 after buying an additional 921,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,146,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,906,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,116,000 after acquiring an additional 542,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,030,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 245.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,486,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $30.00 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.