PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 783,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $66,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 75,419 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 234.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $90.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

