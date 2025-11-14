Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122,892 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Flutter Entertainment worth $877,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.6% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,474,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 223,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $18,142,000.

FLUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.22.

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,813.50. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,341,064.48. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

