Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,489 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,288,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,489 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Wabtec worth $893,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,267,000 after acquiring an additional 180,786 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,592,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,062,000 after purchasing an additional 398,782 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 874,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,985,000 after purchasing an additional 90,392 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 56.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 778,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,907,000 after purchasing an additional 280,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $419,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,082,141.50. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $577,104.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,311 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

