Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $608.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $605.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.62. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

