Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,391 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of Nasdaq worth $1,020,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,979,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,037,000 after purchasing an additional 403,248 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,693,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,487,000 after buying an additional 101,983 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,854,000 after buying an additional 484,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,795,000 after buying an additional 1,592,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,064,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,155 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $109.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $87.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

