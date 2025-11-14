Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $29.15 Million Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 183.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aercap were worth $29,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 40.6% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,620 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Aercap by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,006,000 after buying an additional 864,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aercap by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,843,000 after acquiring an additional 699,520 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Aercap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,950,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,278,000 after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aercap by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,537 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aercap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

Aercap Stock Down 0.6%

AER opened at $136.79 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $138.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Aercap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Aercap's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

