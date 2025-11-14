PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $33,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.6% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.07.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $190.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $192.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

