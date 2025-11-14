Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,707 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $29,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:YUM opened at $149.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $261,161.55. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,594. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

