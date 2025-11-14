Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $2.50 Million Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $99,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JGRO stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.91.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

