Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $123.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.58.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

