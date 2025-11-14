Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Takes $205,000 Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF $SDOG

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

SDOG opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.