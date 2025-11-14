AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.55.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4%

ABBV stock opened at $232.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $410.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

