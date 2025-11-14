Fiera Capital Corp Sells 10,632 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 89.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 68.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $64.58 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 280.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,420. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $173,082.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 74,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,208.75. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,214. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

