Novartis AG $NVS Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 66.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Novartis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $131.91 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $278.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

