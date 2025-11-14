Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 15.1% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $79,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $463,293,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14,750.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 799,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,027,000 after purchasing an additional 793,884 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $608.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $605.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.62. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

