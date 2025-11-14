Michael John Cramer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Stock

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) Director Michael John Cramer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $78,650.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,762 shares in the company, valued at $279,396.26. This represents a 39.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael John Cramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primo Brands alerts:

On Thursday, August 14th, Michael John Cramer acquired 4,000 shares of Primo Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $97,840.00.

Primo Brands Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. Primo Brands Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -148.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Primo Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Primo Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRMB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMB. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 1st quarter worth $115,081,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Primo Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,066,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Primo Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,019,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,912 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Brands by 15.6% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,485,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.