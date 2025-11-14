Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 2,400 Shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,656.08. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sheryl Lynn Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

On Thursday, August 21st, Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 9.8%

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46.

Cogent Communications Cuts Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.28. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The company had revenue of $241.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -1.96%.

Cogent Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCOI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,630,000. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 10,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,402,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,790,000 after purchasing an additional 399,339 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.