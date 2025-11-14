Davis Selected Advisers Sells 453 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in State Street were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3,914.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in State Street by 45.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $122.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

