iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.