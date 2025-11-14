Hesai Group Sponsored ADR $HSAI Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 63.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,178 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hesai Group were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hesai Group by 1,258.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,997,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $16,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hesai Group by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after buying an additional 961,493 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,769,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HSAI opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Hesai Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hesai Group from $26.30 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hesai Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

