Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,727,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after buying an additional 279,714 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2,402.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 271,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 260,877 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $17,068,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $15,612,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 2,881.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 164,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 158,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VC opened at $105.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Visteon Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $129.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18.

Visteon Announces Dividend

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Visteon had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $65,461.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,527 shares in the company, valued at $19,311,480.54. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $524,305.50. Following the sale, the director owned 2,792 shares in the company, valued at $336,519.76. This represents a 60.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,043. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays set a $130.00 price target on Visteon in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visteon from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

