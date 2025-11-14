Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,320 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 20.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGTI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,902 shares in the company, valued at $290,589. This represents a 87.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 653,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,554. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 454,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $25.20 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 4,741.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

