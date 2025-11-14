Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 33.4% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 181,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tanger during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 960,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tanger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tanger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%.Tanger’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 124.47%.

In related news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $607,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,182.10. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

