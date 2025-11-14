Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

TWST opened at $29.90 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other news, insider Dennis Cho sold 6,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $204,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 121,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,656.72. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $189,116.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,781.98. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 122,865 shares of company stock worth $3,879,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

