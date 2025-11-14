Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Kopin Corporation $KOPN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,198,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 322,205 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 281,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOPN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kopin in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kopin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Kopin Trading Down 7.9%

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $418.41 million, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.97. Kopin Corporation has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 66.91% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Corporation will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

